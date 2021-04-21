Liverpool players say “no” to the Super League

04/20/2021

On at 23:26 CEST

Efe

Jordan henderson, Liverpool captain, released a statement rejecting the European Super League on behalf of the English team’s players. “We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen,” he said. Henderson, captain of the English team and who spoke on behalf of his teammates.

“It is in our position as a collective. Our commitment to this football club and its fans is absolute and conditional. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,'” Henderson added. The statement comes hours after Chelsea and Manchester City leaked their plans to leave the European Super League. Liverpool, one of the twelve founding clubs, has yet to comment on the matter, but team legend Kenny Dalglish said he hopes he will make the right decision.