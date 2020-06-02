▲ During training, 29 players from the leading team in the English league demonstrated at Anfield Stadium.Photo taken from @LFC

Ap, Afp and Notimex

Liverpool. Colin Kaepernick’s image seemed harmless. An NFL player with one knee in the grass and head, with a significant, leaning afro hairstyle. The act occurred while listening to the American anthem. That became a banner of protest against the police brutality suffered by racial minorities in that country and as part of the Black Lives Matter movement to defend the civil rights of African-Americans.

Echoing that powerful protest, Liverpool players knelt on Monday in the center circle of Anfield Stadium, in a gesture of solidarity after the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

The image of the 29 footballers of the team that leads the English Premier League and current European champion was captured during training.

It was disseminated on their social networks and by the club itself with the phrases The union is strength and Black Lives Matter as captions.

Black Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, also black, wrote a message on Twitter in which he said that people suffer and expect answers.

Frenchman Paul Pogba, also from United, published a photo with his fist raised and his eyes looking at the sky on his Instagram account, indicating that he felt great anger, sorrow, hatred, indignation, pain and sadness when watching the Floyd drama in Minneapolis.

The 46-year-old man died when a police officer squeezed his neck with his knee for several minutes, even after he was no longer moving and clamored for breath. This sparked a wave of protests in the United States and has reverberated in the world of soccer.

Possible punishments

Four players protested over the weekend in the Bundesliga, the first major tournament to resume activities during the coronavirus pandemic, where the Disciplinary Commission of the German Football Federation (DFB) will determine whether they deserve a sanction.

The regulations of the International Football Association Board approved by the DFB for the 2019-2020 season indicate that the equipment (of the players) must not have any motto, message or image of a political, religious or personal nature, recalled the DFB in a statement .

The entity will study the situation of Weston McKennie (Schalke 04), Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) in the coming days. While French attacker Marcus Thuram, of Borussia Mönchengladbach, who brought one knee to the pitch, reproducing Kaepernick’s gesture, is not included in the list of possible files.

A contradiction, since before the president of said federation, Fritz Keller, expressed enormous respect for the solidarity samples of the players.

I am proud of them, Keller said. From a moral point of view, I fully understand his actions over the weekend.

Meanwhile, FIFA called on the Bundesliga to apply common sense when considering sanctions. The recognition of the sense of perception around Floyd’s death comes in an unusual FIFA statement in which he calls on the various leagues in the world to show flexibility in enforcing the rules.

Mercedes condemns racism

Protests in support expand across all sports. In Formula 1, after Lewis Hamilton’s annoyance with the organization for not speaking out against racism, the Mercedes team endorsed the statements of the hexacampaón and condemned all racial expressions in the world.

We are deeply saddened by recent events and expect a prompt decline, Mercedes said, emphasizing the issue of racism, police brutality and abuse of authority.

Given Hamilton’s words that Formula 1 is a white sport, the German team highlighted the diversity of all its collaborators despite the sexual, ethnic, philosophical and racial differences that exist in their organization.

This Monday morning, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and George Russell joined Hamilton’s claims and called on his followers to join this cause.

Amid all the show of solidarity, millionaire former boxer Floyd Mayweather offered the victim’s family to pay for the funeral. Not only where they choose, but also perform four services to fire George in Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte, all settled by the former champion.

