Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for COVID-19, but has shown no symptoms of the disease, his family announced Friday.

The 69-year-old former Scottish international, who started his career at Celtic, was hospitalized on Wednesday to treat an infection.

“He underwent the COVID-19 test despite having no symptoms of the disease. Surprisingly, the test result was positive, although he remains asymptomatic,” the family said in a statement.

“Before his admission to the hospital, he had chosen to isolate himself voluntarily for longer than recommended, with his family,” said the text, in which the family urges citizens to “follow the recommendations of the government and the experts “in the fight against the pandemic.