Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp sends a message against the European Super League

The german coach Jurgen Klopp Liverpool from the Premier League English, launched a message against the creation of the European Super League, giving its backing and full support to the current UEFA Champions League.

Also read: America: They filter supposed list of transferable Santiago Solari for the Apertura 2021

I hope the Super League never happens. For me, the Super League is the Champions League, in which you don’t always play against the same teams. Why would we create a system in which Liverpool faces Real Madrid for ten years in a row? ”Was Klopp’s message.

The Reds coach spoke after the controversy that has caused the creation of this new league, which would replace the UEFA Champions League, making it clear the German that he hopes and does not get to form this league.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

? English press has started the rumor that Klopp would resign from Liverpool, after his team promoted the creation of the Super League. pic.twitter.com/vGgqtmQGdY – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 19, 2021

According to the statements of Jürgen Klopp in case Liverpool agrees to participate in this league, the German coach would be leaving his position with the Anfield team showing his support for the current competition.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content