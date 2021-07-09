Liverpool insists on Saúl and is optimistic

07/09/2021 at 6:06 PM CEST

Liverpool continues to have Atletico Saúl Ñíguez in their sights. Various reports that have emerged in the last hours in England confirm the already appeared a few days ago of the interest of the ‘reds’ in the Atlético de Madrid midfielder and, after some first approaches, at Anfield they are already thinking about preparing an offer for him.

Liverpool, thus, would present a amount close to 40 million euros to Atleti for Saúl, a footballer who would have already shown interest in finding a new destination, although only in an attractive project, since he has lacked some continuity this season. Liverpool would therefore only have to now convince the player, who is equally drawn to the Premier League.

Having tied the continuity of the coach, the Cholo Simeone, Saúl’s folder is one of the next ones on Cerezo’s table. Súl has contract with Atético until 2026 and a clause of 150 million euros, but Liverpool would remain optimistic in order to close the negotiations.

Saul, at Anfield, would replace the loss of Georgino Wijnaldum, who has left the club as a free agent in the direction of Paris, to play for PSG alongside other signings such as Achraf Hakimi or Sergio Ramos. Wijnaldum was close to closing a transfer to FC Barcelona, ​​but finally the economic proposal of the Parisians was more attractive for the Dutch.

Liverpool will have to move quickly, since behind the Elche they are also Chelsea and Manchester United. For its part, in Madrid, the Atlético fans turned the midfielder into a trend on social networks and asked him not to move from the Metropolitan.