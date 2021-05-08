Liverpool host Southampton in their fiefdom

05/07/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:15 p.m. the match of the thirty-fifth day of the Premier League will be played, in which we will see him face the Liverpool and to Southampton in the Anfield.

The Liverpool He faces the meeting of the thirty-fifth day with the desire to add more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against him Newcastle united in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won 15 of the 33 matches played to date in the Premier League and accumulate a figure of 39 conceded goals against 55 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Southampton had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Leicester city during his last match, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the Liverpool. Of the 33 games he has played in this Premier League season, the Southampton He has won 10 of them with a balance of 41 goals for and 59 against.

In terms of home performance, the Liverpool He has achieved figures of eight wins, six losses and three draws in 17 games played at his home field, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of getting results in his favor. In the role of visitor, the Southampton He has won four times, he has lost nine times and he has drawn four times in his 17 games he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Liverpool add a positive result at home.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Liverpool and the results are 13 wins, three losses and seven draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have three games in a row winning at home against the Southampton. The last time both teams met in this tournament was in January 2021 and the match ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Southampton.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 17 points compared to the Liverpool. The team of Jurgen Klopp he ranks seventh with 54 points on his scoreboard. As for his rival, the Southampton, stands in fifteenth position with 37 points.