Liverpool get a win at the Burnley stadium (0-3)

05/19/2021 at 11:19 PM CEST

The Liverpool rounded off a magnificent performance against Burnley, which he thrashed 0-3 during the match held in the Turf Moor this Wednesday. The Burnley came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Leeds United by a score of 0-4. On the part of the visiting team, the Liverpool won in his last two competition matches against him West Bromwich Albion away from home and the Southampton in his stadium, by 1-2 and 2-0 respectively and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. Thanks to this result, the set of ‘Reds’ is fourth, while the Burnley It is seventeenth at the end of the match.

The first half of the confrontation started in a positive way for the whole of the ‘Reds’, who gave the starting gun in the Turf Moor with a goal from Firmino. After this, the first part ended with a result of 0-1.

The second period began in an unbeatable way for the visiting team, who increased their goalscoring account with respect to their rival thanks to a goal of Phillips at 52 minutes. Later he marked the Liverpool, which increased the score thanks to the goal of Oxlade-Chamberlain just before the final whistle, specifically in 88, ending the match with the result 0-3.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The technician of the Burnley, Sean Dyche, gave entry to the field to Vydra replacing Cork, while on the part of the Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp replaced Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner Y Tsimikas for Firmino, Wijnaldum Y Mané.

With this brilliant display the Liverpool it rises to 66 points in the Premier League and is placed in fourth place in the table, instead of access to the Champions League. For his part, Burnley it remains with 39 points with which it faced the thirty-seventh day.

On the next day the Burnley will play against him Sheffield United at home and the Liverpool will play his match against him Crystal palace in his fiefdom.

Data sheetBurnley:Norris, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lowton, Cork (Vydra, min.76), Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Gudmundsson and Chris WoodLiverpool:Alisson, Rhys Williams, Phillips, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum (Milner, min.87), Thiago, Mané (Tsimikas, min.92), Firmino (Oxlade-Chamberlain, min.81) and SalahStadium:Turf MoorGoals:Firmino (0-1, min. 43), Phillips (0-2, min. 52) and Oxlade-Chamberlain (0-3, min. 88)