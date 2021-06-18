Liverpool FC would already have Roberto Firmino’s replacement

The Liverpool FC had an irregular season, so Jurgen Klopp looking for changes this summer, especially in the offensive zone, since Roberto Firmino has been far from the level he showed two years ago when they won the Champions League.

According to the British newspaper, The Sun, the German strategist would be analyzing the signing of the new Swedish sensation, we are talking about Alexander Isak of the Royal Society, who has had exponential growth in the last two years.

Read also: Club América: Diego Costa is put as a possible reinforcement that of the Eagles

The source points out that Liverpool FC is interested in the 21-year-old attacker, seeing in the forward the ideal replacement for the Brazilian; However, if they want to sign him, they will have to pay a good sum of money, considering that his clause is 60 million euros.

Alexander Isak (21) vs. #SVK: •90 minutes

• 1 Opportunity created

• 1 Pass key

• 4 Recoveries

• 6/6 Dribbles made

• 76% Passing Accuracy At just 21 years old, he became the #SWE imbalance. Pure power. Present and future of the Royal Society. pic.twitter.com/kHuPCGJZpb – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) June 18, 2021

Read also: Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez is closely followed by several clubs in the Dutch League

Isak shone in the last season in the Spanish League, where he managed to score 17 goals in 44 games played in all competitions. According to Transfermarkt, the player is worth 40 million euros.