Liverpool FC vs Real Madrid: Federico Valverde trained with the rest of the team

The Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde He trained normally at Anfield, recovered from the strong blow to the sole of his right foot suffered in the classic, and showed Zinedine Zidane that he is fit to play against Liverpool this Wednesday the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Soccer Champions League.

Real Madrid finished the preparation for the European event with a gentle training session at the legendary Anfield. With the losses of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vázquez, Dani Carvajal and the dismissal of Eden Hazard, the 21 summoned completed the afternoon session.

Forced to pull homegrown players such as Víctor Chust, Marvin and Sergio Arribas, Zinedine Zidane closely followed the pending session of Fede Valverde’s status. The Uruguayan completed the session with his teammates in a training session that began with rounds and activation exercises, before rehearsing the pressure and the ball exit plus a field in reduced dimensions.

As reported by Real Madrid on its website, the Madrid squad ended the session by making lateral centers and fine-tuning their aim with continuous shots on goal. Zidane’s team faces the return of the quarterfinals with two goals ahead after winning 3-1 in the first leg played at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium. EFE