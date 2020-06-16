Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Through various reports, soccer players have made it clear that one of their favorite activities is video games because although the career of a professional soccer player is very demanding, it is also true that it offers many free moments in which the form of entertainment by excellence have been the consoles. However, it is obvious that not everyone likes video games and one of the most important attackers in recent years has a not so favorable opinion of them.

If you think that Sadio Mané, the Senegalese winger of Liverpoll FC, is one of those footballers who no longer exist, not because of his great talent, but because of his ethics and sports loyalty, you are correct, although perhaps that does not leave your well taste for video games. During an interview with the newspaper El País, Sadio Mané was questioned on various topics and at some point he touched on things related to video games, a favorite extra-field activity of many of the soccer players.

In that sense, Mané noted that not only does he not like video games, but he considers them a waste of time. Hence, when asked if he was playing PlayStation, his answer was: « I never liked it. I have never played. I think it is something that steals your time. I don’t want to waste my time for nothing. »

Thus, it seems that Mané will continue on his own path in professional soccer, where he has distinguished himself for his great qualities, but also for his very different way of thinking, especially in a sector accustomed to the excesses of some of its stars.

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

Source