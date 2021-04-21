Liverpool FC players send strong message to the European Super League

Jordan henderson, captain of the Liverpool, released a statement rejecting the European Super League on behalf of the players of the English team.

“We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen,” said Henderson, captain of the English team who spoke on behalf of his teammates.

“It is in our position as a collective. Our commitment to this football club and its fans is absolute and conditional. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,'” Henderson added.

The statement comes hours after Chelsea and Manchester City leaked their plans to leave the European Super League.

Liverpool, one of the twelve founding clubs, has yet to comment on the matter, but team legend Kenny Dalglish said he hopes he will make the right decision.

