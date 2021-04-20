Liverpool FC: Jürgen Klopp explodes against Leeds for his message on the European Super League

Liverpool FC drew in their match against Leeds United in the stadium Elland road, in a party full of controversy due to the creation of the European Super League, in which the Reds and for which the team led by “The Fool” Marcelo Bielsa He came out with a message on his shirts to warm up.

About this, Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, showed his annoyance in an interview for Sky Sports about the message “football belongs to the people, win it on the field”, as he assured that they are well aware that the ticket to Champions is won on the pitch, something Leeds would have to remember for his long absence from the tournament.

“If someone thinks that we need to remind ourselves that we have to win to go to the Champions League … it’s a joke. It pisses me off. The shirts have been put on in our dressing room. If it was a Leeds idea, they don’t need to remind us of anything. Maybe they should remind themselves “

Although he was against the creation of the European Super League, Klopp assured that Liverpool will not send messages like Leeds did with training shirts or blankets in the stands.

“We are not going to wear T-shirts to warm up like yours”

