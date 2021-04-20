Liverpool FC: James Milner hopes he won’t be able to play in the European Super League

Football player James milner, Liverpool midfielder within the Premier leaguesaid this Monday that he does not like the European Super League and that he hopes that it does not come to fruition for the good of football.

As everyone thinks, there are many questions to be resolved. I can only give my opinion. I don’t like it and I hope it doesn’t happen, “the captain of Liverpool, one of the founding clubs of the Super League, told Sky Sports.

Milner is one of the first footballers of one of the founding clubs to position themselves against the Super League, along with Bruno Fernandes, from Manchester United, and Joao Cancelo, from Manchester City.

The English player attended the media, after the 1-1 draw against Leeds United in Premier League actions, where they position themselves on the side of their coach on this tournament.

