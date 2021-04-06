Liverpool FC: Fans destroy Allison Becker for his bad game against Real Madrid

Real Madrid, without disheveled, is taking an important step in the quarter-final round of the UEFA Champions League, beating Liverpool FC at home in the first leg.

Goalkeeper Allison Becker has become the weak link in the Reds team led by the German coach Jurgen Klopp, being the protagonist of a huge mistake that cost him a score against.

Faced with this situation, he has derived the reactions and comments from the fans against the Brazilian goalkeeper, his person being a trend on social networks for the following messages.

Imagine those people who came to compare Alisson with Oblak. – Torren (@Torren__) April 6, 2021

But how does Alisson intend to stop something with that WWII mustache? – Baptistao (@Baptistaooo) April 6, 2021

How great Alisson, one day you play a corrupt cop in American Gangster and the next you cut corners in Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/AOS2qfX3hg – the polescols (@polescol) April 6, 2021

ALISSON SWALLOWED WITH THE DIVORCED QUARANTUM ESE MOSTACHO ADDICTED TO WINE AND WHISKEY SIIIIII – Alex (@AIex_rm) April 6, 2021

Alisson Becker has the name of a porn actress but looks like a porn actor – Companion Tito Pullo (@WestJail) April 6, 2021

Alisson has a mustache of a porn actor but the one who is getting it is him hahaha – Fran MG (@Fraaanchuuu) April 6, 2021

But what is Alisson going to end up with with that shitty mustache, I shit the bitch – IBAI (@Grezai_) April 6, 2021