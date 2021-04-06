Liverpool FC: Diogo Jota confident of getting a good result against Real Madrid

Diogo Jota, player of the Liverpool, assured at a press conference that the Real Madrid He’s used to playing these rounds and they’re going to need to fight a lot to compete with the Spanish team.

The Portuguese, who scored two goals this weekend, was the player chosen by Liverpool to attend the media with the team already in Madrid.

“We went to the international break at a good time and we have continued well now. Against Arsenal it was a great performance, better than before. This is a great challenge,” said Jota.

“It will require a lot of effort, run a lot, fight a lot because of the way they play. It is one of the teams with the most titles in this competition and they are used to being in these rounds,” he said.

Diogo Jota on Real Madrid: “We are in good momentum. We want to build on that, [but] tomorrow is a big challenge for us and we need to be ready. ” pic.twitter.com/gXqBWATbL4 – Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 5, 2021

Asked if his past as an Atlético de Madrid player will influence how he feels on the pitch, Jota was very clear.

“I did not play any official match with Atlético. I did not have time to live that rivalry. I think of Liverpool and nothing else.”