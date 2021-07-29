Liverpool exceeds prepandemic sales level in 2Q21

July 28, 2021 | 6:48 pm

After facing store closures due to the health crisis, Liverpool warehouses were fully operational during the second quarter of the year, which, together with a higher average ticket, drove the Port of Liverpool’s sales to pre-pandemic levels.

In the second quarter, the total income of the department store chain amounted to 37,537.8 million pesos, an increase of 5.1% compared to the same period of 2019 and 154% compared to 2020.

In the report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange, the company detailed that its commercial income in the period was 8.3% higher than 2019 and that although the level of traffic is still 15% below prendemic levels, the average ticket is almost 30% above.

In Liverpool, sales to same stores (those with more than a year in operation) had an annual increase of 165%; Compared to the April-June 2019 period, the growth was 8.6%.

The firm pointed out that the trend towards the “big ticket” categories that began in April 2020 continues, with consumers opting for the purchase of white goods, computers, televisions, video and furniture.

In the case of Suburbia, same-store sales grew 943.9% annually, but they are still 12.3% below the level registered in the second quarter of 2019.

The company indicated that Suburbia’s performance reflects its dependence on clothing sales and sales in the Mexico City metropolitan area.

The company registered a net profit of 3,020 million pesos, which contrasts with the loss of 2,879 million in the second quarter of 2020, when the company closed its stores due to the health crisis.

In its comparison with the second quarter of 2019, the profit was 0.6% lower.

Operating cash flow (EBITDA) amounted to 6,065.9 million pesos, compared to the negative cash flow of 1,838.5 million a year ago. Against the second quarter of 2019, the advance was 5.9%.

The reopening of physical stores in the period also reduced the participation of the digital channel in the company’s sales, which went from 80% in the second quarter of 2020 to 24% in the period ended on June 30.