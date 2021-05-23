Liverpool do their homework and will be in the Champions League

05/23/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

Liverpool put the calculators aside and will be a Champions League team next season. After a campaign full of injuries and shadows, especially in the Premier League, Klopp’s team achieves their goal and will be in the top continental competition after beating Crystal Palace (2-0) and sealing fourth place.

They just had to win to avoid greater evils and they did. The ‘reds’ prevailed by a comfortable 2-0 to a Palace that did not play absolutely nothing. An award for Liverpool after, a few weeks ago, there was even doubt about aspiring to any European position.

More has had to suffer Chelsea, which has benefited from the defeat of Leicester to get into Champions positions. The ‘blues’ have fallen to Aston Villa (2-1), but the stumble of the ‘foxes’ (2-4) has benefited them. If Rodgers’ men had won, Chelsea would have fallen to the Europa League. Now, it will be Leicester who will accompany West Ham in the second continental competition.

The one that finally reaches Europe is Tottenham, who beat the ‘foxes’ and secured a place in the new Conference League. Arsenal is out of continental competition.