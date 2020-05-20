What looked like a door slamming in your face is now a half-open door. Neither yes nor no. The name of Philippe Coutinho has been linked this season on numerous occasions to Liverpool. There he lived his best years as a footballer, he stood out enough for him to fall in grace in the Barca and they decided to pay him a very high sum for his transfer. The bluf is confirmed at the Camp Nou and the departure of the Brazilian is a necessity and in Anfield they do not close completely to re-dress the net at Coutinho.

Coutinho has not curdled in Barcelona. His football shines but his irregularity has separated him from the culé path very soon. Your assignment to Bayern Munich It is being unsuccessful, the Bavarian club decided very early that it would not execute the purchase option that came with its loan and the coronavirus has not helped much to increase the Brazilian’s cache, quite the contrary. The Barca They need sales and that of the attacking midfielder seems decisive, not only because of what he could enter, but because keeping it would be very expensive.

In this situation, with the player in the market at a much lower price than what Barça invested in 2018 for him, the Liverpool It could be a destination that should not be ruled out yet. The Daily Star ensures that the reds continue to take the Brazilian into account and the five years that he shone in Anfield and that they maintain the need to sign a 10 who completes the good starting eleven that he already has in his hands Jurgen Klopp.

A failed assignment

In the aforementioned medium, they insinuate that the player remains a feasible option for the Liverpool but that the club has already decided that it will not make large disbursements this summer to alleviate the economic gap that the pandemic of Covid-19Hence the possibility that it will fall more on what Barça is able to transfer to the English team.

In fact, they point out that the need is not urgent, since the club has among its ranks the young Welshman Harry Wilson, that acts as 10 and that this campaign is on loan in the Bournemouth, where it is performing at a high level and so its continuity, at zero cost in times of the coronavirus, reduce options for the return of Coutinho to occur.