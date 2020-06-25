LONDON (AP) – The wait is over, after 30 years. Liverpool is again champion of England.

The Reds secured their first title since 1990 on Tuesday, cutting the drought without their players even being on the court.

Instead, the crown was won when Chelsea defeated Manchester City, who is second in the table, 2-1. The result implies that nobody can reach Liverpool anymore, with seven dates remaining.

For the city of Liverpool, this party took three decades to take place. However, current restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic mean that fans will not be able to gather in large numbers to celebrate.

A few dozen fans were in front of Anfield when the final whistle sounded at Stamford Bridge, sparking a celebration with flares and chants.

After a dominant campaign that was interrupted by the health emergency, Liverpool is the team that has been crowned in England with more missing dates to conclude the season. Paradoxically, no team had achieved the title so late in the year.

Since 1888, when the current league system was established, no club had obtained the scepter with seven dates to go. And none had been crowned in the Premier in June.

The title seemed secure since December, when the team led by the German Jürgen Klopp had already taken a considerable advantage, thanks to a fast and offensive style that has yielded 28 victories in 31 commitments.

But for some time, it seemed like the coronavirus would get in the way of the Reds’ achievement.

Liverpool had a 25-point lead in March, when the league came to an abrupt halt. The country went into quarantine, to prevent the spread of the disease COVID-19.

And so the prospect of the campaign being terminated, declaring the championship void, became a recurring nightmare for Liverpool supporters as the death toll increased and the clubs did not agree on a strategy. to resume the campaign, amid the country’s worst emergency since World War II.

On Sunday Liverool returned to the court. He drew goalless against Everton in the Merseyside derby, delaying the coronation.

Not for much longer.

The Klopp team rediscovered their offensive power on Wednesday, knocking Crystal Palace 4-0 in an Anfield wilderness.

Manchester City needed to win to postpone the coronation for at least a few days. Instead, the Pep Guardiola-trained club fell and saw its streak of two consecutive titles cut short.

In 206, a late goal from Eden Hazard gave Chelsea a draw against Tottenham for Leicester to clinch the most surprising championship in English football history.

On Thursday, it was a penalty converted in the 78th minute by Brazilian Willian that gave the Blues the victory and unleashed joy in Liverpool.

Christian Pulisic, the American brought to Europe by Klopp in 2015, when he led Borussia Dortmund, gave Chelsea the lead in the 36th minute. Kevin De Bruyne made the transitional tie.

OTHER MEETINGS

Eddie Nketiah took advantage of a goalkeeper error to score, and Joe Willock scored his first goal in the English Premier League, for Arsenal to win a desperately needed victory 2-0 over Southampton on Thursday.

Ranked ninth, the Gunners had lost both of their duels since the resumption of the pandemic-interrupted campaign.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy assisted with his failure for Nketiah to open the scoring in the 20th minute. Receiving a pass from a defender, McCarthy tried to return it, but Nkethiah intercepted it and scored on the empty goal.

Willock secured victory at 86.

In another game, Burnley beat Watford 1-0 with a goal from Jay Rodriguez.