The last time I wrote about the Champions League, two weak teams were portentous in the tie and entered the semifinals of the best competition at the club level, which can exist. Today: I am here to praise the work of England, combined and expressed with pride; for him Liverpool and the Tottenham.

The ‘Reds’ were paralyzed when Lionel Messi He took the ball and with that left leg, scored a physically impossible free kick goal. Blaugrana’s victory at home made me spit out: “Barcelona with a direct ticket to Madrid.” But if there was a team that could work miracles with the whole panorama against: that would have to be Liverpool. The press and the media recalled what happened in Istanbul, in distant 2005. That comeback; It could only be overcome with what we saw last Tuesday in Anfield.

Origi and WijnaldumI know they threw their companions on their backs and commanded an unforgettable night for all those who could see the meeting. Barcelona did show up, what he exposed was his inability to react to the problems they experienced. While I was in the Faculty, all the fans sang the You’re Never Walk Alone to the fullest. Honestly: everything was exhilarating.

The stopover, for Wednesday, made us set our sights on Amsterdam. The house of Ajax, never had so much crying as the one that detonated at the final whistle. Go winning the aggregate 3-0 and be traced, boy, it must hurt horrible. More: for the fact that you knew that the prelude to the final was denied to you for twenty consecutive years. But it’s not that it was stolen from the premises, no: the Spurs were orchestrated by Lucas Moura in a surprising way. He composed a perfect symphony in someone else’s patio, to play for the first time in history; al Tottenham in the final of the UCL.

Although Ajax was given a tablespoon of its own chocolate, I applaud its performance. They took out the Real Madrid Yet the Juventus. It is not a small thing. They were the best visitors in the final phase (they won all their matches) and their captain already promises to be an elite footballer for posterity. I also recognize Barça and dismiss Leo as guilty, since he not only gave light in the darkness, but what, he never lowered his arms. Although some say otherwise. Its time will come.

These are the stories that I love. The ones that seem to be taken from a fantastic script, written by minds that do not only believe in reality. The scenarios could not be suitable for those in charge of hating football. Because I will never stop saying it: it is the only sport that can generate this. The standards: Klopp without Salah and Pochettino without Kane, both succeeded. Ineffable the feeling that overflows. Magic exists and is in the Champions League.

Time went by again quickly and he spared only two teams. Two English Clubs that will be in the Metropolitan Wanda to do an anthology battle -I hope-. English ending, unpublished ending, exciting ending. Liverpool v Tottenham; for the supremacy of Europe. No one deserves this ‘apricot’ more than them, unfortunately: it will only be for one of them…

