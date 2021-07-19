Liverpool and Osasuna will play a match in tribute to Michael Robinson

Months after his passing, Michael Robinson continues to be very present in the hearts of all football fans. For this reason, in the list of posthumous tributes that the ex-player and commentator has received, that of a friendly between Liverpool and Osasuna, his two most representative teams, may be at the top.

This has been announced by the two clubs that, on August 9, they will play a friendly match at Anfield that will serve as a tribute to a great ‘red’ fan who also spent part of his time as a footballer in the Navarrese team .

Without a doubt, a match that will serve as preparation for the new season but also as a celebration and remembrance of the figure of a man who, through his immense charisma, pierced the hearts of all football fans.