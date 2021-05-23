Liverpool and Chelsea will play the Champions League and Bale puts Tottenham in Europe

The Liverpool He saved the furniture on the last day of the Premier League and his qualification for the Champions League was certified after beating Crystal Palace at Anfield. The team of Jurgen Klopp will be in the next edition of the top European competition thanks to the two goals of Sadio mané. Chelsea, despite falling against Aston Villa, also got into the Champions League after Leicester’s defeat against Tottenham thanks to two goals from Bale. The ex of Madrid put the Spurs in Europe.

The Liverpool he had to get all three points to consolidate his fourth position in the Premier League and Klopp’s team did not fail. After a disastrous season in both England and Europe, the red team attacked fourth place last day after Leicester’s defeat against Chelsea and was finally able to certify their qualification for the next edition of the Champions League.

The Liverpool will be in the Champions League like Chelsea, which ends the Premier in fourth position. The team of TuchelDespite losing to Aston Villa (2-1), they will play in the top European competition after Leicester’s defeat against Tottenham (2-4) thanks to two goals from Bale. Something from the former Madrid player puts Spurs in the next edition of the Conference League and they take out Arsenal. West Ham confirmed their sixth position after beating Southampton (3-0).

For his part, Kun Aguero said goodbye to Manchester City after scoring a double in just five minutes. Guardiola’s team thrashed Everton (5-0) on the day of the party for the title of the citizen team. Fulham, West Bromvich Albion and Sheffield United descend.