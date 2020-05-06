One of the most viral issues being done regarding the documentary The Last Dance It has to do with the yellowish color of the eyes of Michael Jordan when you are interviewed. It is a topic that has brought out all kinds of rumors and theories ranging from alcohol addiction to a liver problem to other types of health problems. The thing is, officially we don’t know anything. Michael Jordan has not said anything and nobody from his environment has wanted to comment on it. So speculative theories will follow, but the truth may never be known. Michael Jordan is not very open, although it is true that in the documentary he is doing it on the channel.

What’s going on with Michael Jordan’s eyes? They look to have a shade of yellow. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/cXx12ziuZ4 – Ben Maller (@benmaller) April 27, 2020

