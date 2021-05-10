Livent earns 91 million after increased demand for lithium batteries

Livent earns 91 million for the demand for lithium car batteries

Today, with their advanced technology, they have developed more durable and powerful lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, positioning Livent for the next generation of energy-dense batteries. Thanks to its innovative products, Livent is the partner and supplier to leading battery producers and automobile manufacturers.

The products provided by Livent help power the next generation of mobility and renewable and scalable energy, from the electric vehicle revolution to lithium battery storage applications in the electronics, household, military and healthcare sectors. In addition, the company also has a presence in the market of polymers, fats, aerospace, agricultural, pharmaceutical and industrial.

Increased market demand for lithium

The demand for lithium batteries for electric cars has increased exponentially. Accumulated demand in 2010 was 0.5 GWh, this figure has shot up to 526 GWh in 2020 (Data provided by Bloomberg.com).

With the rapid increase in demand for electric vehicles caused by the pandemic, the lithium market is expected to grow faster, demand is expected to reach 9,300 GWh in 2030. Additionally, car batteries alone are projected to see demand growth of more than 28% annually through 2030, accounting for more than 75% of total lithium demand by 2030.

“Phoenix Project” and BMW investment

The company reported this month that it will invest 640 million dollars to launch a large expansion project, with the aim of creating a second lithium carbonate production plant., and increase production in the province of Catamarca.

The work will have a construction process of almost 3 years, with a first work to be completed in early 2023 and the second in the first four months of 2024. This increase will require a greater investment of human resources and will generate new jobs, both direct and indirect.

The BMW Group reported in March this year that it will invest more than $ 300 million to extract lithium. The funds will go to the province of Catamarca and Livent will be in charge of extracting and processing the lithium to make the batteries for BMW, Mini and Rolls Royce.

“Electric mobility can only be sustainable when raw materials are also extracted in the most sustainable way possible. The new study we have commissioned is designed to create a scientific basis for identifying the best options for obtaining lithium,” said Patrick Hudde, Director. Management of Indirect Purchase Commodities of the BMW Group.

Technical and fundamental analysis

Livent is a company with a presence in America, Europe and Asia, it has a market capitalization of 2.47 billion dollars and revenues of 311.4 million dollars.

The latest results published by the company on April 3 had a higher than expected reading. They obtained 91.7 million and 81.08 million were expected; BPA was also positive, a result of 0.02 and a forecast of 0.0092.

If we take into account the ratios, the Price / Sales (TTM) is 8.79, when that of the industry is 11.39; Price / Book Value of 5.1, that of the industry of 6.53; and Price / Net Book Value of 5.11 when the industry value is 121.77.

The company went public on October 11, 2018, reached $ 19.75 per share on December 3, 2018, and fell to $ 4 per share on March 23, 2020, from lows to more than one share. 200% creating new highs at $ 23.90 on January 19, 2021.

Today it is at $ 16.85 per share and has more than 210% annual profitability.

We can find a good entry zone with a bullish character. To do this, we draw a fibonacci from 14.07 to 23.76 dollars per share. Our buying zone would be between 78.60 – 61.80% of the fibonacci retracement. Also, we could wait for the price to reach the support of $ 14 per share.

My forecast is that Livent could exceed all-time highs and that it could recover from the negative consequences that have been suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic; Large companies such as BMW have decided to invest in Livent more than 300 million, and the Phoenix Project, which will increase production capacity from 2023. In addition, Livent is in a market with enormous growth potential.