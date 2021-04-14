Live without fear | Opinion of Sònia Guerra

The fight against violence in childhood and adolescence is a human rights imperative. Therefore, this Wednesday the Congress of Deputies and Deputies will approve the Organic Law for the Protection of Children and Adolescents. We are going to face the different types of violence suffered by minors in our country. To all. It does not matter the space, the place or the environment. As for example, in the digital field, where more than 40% of our adolescents claim to have suffered situations of sexual harassment.

That our children do not suffer violence is a human rights imperative, yes, and yet these rights are being violated globally. In Spain alone, more than thirty-eight thousand children and adolescents are victims of violence. And almost half of crimes against sexual freedom are victims of minors (47.6%).

“Why are our minors silent? In many cases because they blame themselves for the violence suffered, in others because they think they will not be believed, others do not know how to do it.”

Protection, awareness, prevention and awareness of Spanish society as a whole. This is what this law is about. A historic milestone in the protection of our children. Historic and extremely necessary.

Only one in five underage victims of violence report it. One in five. That silence speaks to us and hurts us all. Why are our minors silent? In many cases because they blame themselves for the violence suffered, in others because they think they will not be believed, others do not know how to do it.

This law includes each of these situations to make it easier for them to raise their voices safely. This law contemplates the right to be informed and heard, to free legal assistance, to info-accessibility to report clearly and directly. This law defends the pre-constituted test up to 14 years of age to avoid secondary victimization. And this law, at last, extends the prescription of sexual abuse to 35 years or rapes, of the 18 years that he currently anticipated.

But there is more. We incorporate the feminist perspective, as established by the Equality Law of 2007 or the Spanish Constitution itself. Because a batterer can never be a good parent, this law ex officio suspends the visitation regime to the man against whom a protection order is issued. The objective is also to avoid vicarious violence and put an end to the use of the false syndrome of parental alienation.

This is a law that will change the lives of hundreds, thousands of children and adolescents in our country. A law that makes us more democratic, more humane, better. This is the law that allows us to look at our minors, and encourage them to fly, to dream, and above all, to live. To live without fear.