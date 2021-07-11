LIVE: Virgin Galactic’s flight into space begins with Richard Branson on board



Richard Branson preparing for the flight into space.

Photo: Drew Angerer / / .

British businessman and philanthropist Richard Branson began his journey into space this Sunday aboard the VSS Unity aircraft, which successfully took off from Spaceport America base in the New Mexico desert (USA).

After a delay of an hour and a half due to weather conditions, the Virgin Galactic company space plane took off at around 8.40 a.m., mounted on the VMS Eve propellant ship and with all six members of its crew on board, including Branson, the founder of the firm.

Over a flight of about 90 minutes, the VSS Unity spacecraft plans to reach a height of more than 50 miles (80 km) above the surface of the Earth, where it will reach weightlessness and remain for about 4 minutes before starting the flight. decline.

Jeff Besos downplays Branson’s feat

The Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, remarked that the billionaire’s flight into space Richard Branson It should not be considered as such since it will not reach the sufficient altitude, 100 kilometers, something that he assured himself will achieve with his manned trip on the Blue Origin.

One day before take-off from Branson with an aircraft of his company Virgin galactic, Bezos tried to downplay that trip.

“Only 4% of the world recognizes the 80 kilometer or 50 mile limit as the beginning of space. New Shepard flies above both of them. One of the many benefits of flying with Blue Origin, ”the company said in a statement about its aircraft’s mission.

Bezos has insisted that the space begins in the so-called Kármán line, at an altitude of 100 kilometers, a limit that his aircraft will cross.

Bezos and Branson share their obsession with space with fellow billionaire Elon Musk (Tesla and SpaceX).

Musk has expressed a desire to found a city ​​on Mars with one million inhabitants in 2050, while Branson intends to transfer the current model of air travel to space, with very high speed journeys and transport to hotels on other planets.

