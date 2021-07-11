Live: Tycoon Richard Branson flies into space on Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane

British magnate Richard BransonVirgin Galactic / .

The flight has an expected duration of 90 minutes with four minutes of weightlessness for the crew

The British tycoon overtakes his rival Jeff Bezos flying nine days before him

Bezos’ space company criticizes that Branson’s flight is not really a launch into space

It is not the first time that the British magnate Richard Branson star in an adventurous feat. Decades ago, he built a reputation as a reckless explorer by embarking on risky voyages that took him across oceans and around the world in small boats and hot air balloons.

This Sunday, however, Branson embarks on his greatest feat, to reach space in the VSS Unity rocket plane of his own space tourism company: Virgin Galactic. This is the first fully crewed test flight to the limits of the Earth’s atmosphere and the 70-year-old millionaire is accompanied by a crew of five other people, including pilots and mission specialists.

The flight plan is for a mother plane, named VMS Eve in honor of Branson’s mother, to carry VSS Unity on its belly up to an altitude of 50,000 feet (about 15,000 meters) where the rocket plane is released and ascends by your own means up to 89 kilometers of height, on the very border of outer space.

In any case, when the VSS Unity reaches its flight ceiling over the New Mexico desert, the crew will experience a few minutes of weightlessness before making a sliding descent back to Earth.

If everything goes according to plan, the flight will last about 90 minutes And it will end where it started: on an airstrip at Spaceport America, near the successful town of Truth or Consequences. The mission marks the twenty-second test flight of the spacecraft Y the fourth manned mission of the company beyond the earth’s atmosphere.

Although the mission considered a potential milestone to help transform rocket travel of citizens in a conventional commercial enterprise, spaceflight remains an inherently dangerous enterprise. An earlier prototype of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane crashed during a test flight over California’s Mojave Desert in 2014, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.