Live transfer market: Éric García and Carlo Ancelotti, protagonists

With the end of the football season in Europe, which was the final of the Champions League that ended with Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City, the sporting news goes through the beginning of the transfer market.

From this Tuesday, June 1 until next August 31 It’s time to talk about all the movements that the clubs will make in the offices: transfers, transfers, sales, negotiations, renewals…

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

Many news and many rumors that will mark the day to day of a hot summer informatively speaking. We started!