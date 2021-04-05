Live: Toronto Blue Jays vs Texas Rangers

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) and today the Blue jays from Toronto and Rangers Texas start a series of three (3) games, where you can see and hear it completely Live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

Toronto Blue Jays (2-1)

The Blue jays they come from beating the New York Yankees two out of three games on Opening Day week and today before the Rangers They will want to continue that good streak, remembering that on Sunday they won 3-1 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run of the season 2021 of the MLB. Steven Matz will be your starting pitcher this afternoon.

Texas Rangers (1-2)

The Rangers They come from beating the Kansas Royals 7-3 yesterday and it was the only victory they obtained in the first week of the season 2021, looking from today against the Blue jays will seek to raise their heads and begin to reap victories in the MLB. Mike Foltynewicz is your starter for this afternoon’s game.

Schedule

4:05 PM (Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) 2:05 PM (Mexico)

Radio

Television (TV)