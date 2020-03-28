The couple is currently teaching the class in the company of DJ Gringo.

Right now Toni Costa He is teaching his fourth Zumba class from his home in the company of Adamari López.

Classes are taught through YouTube to raise funds for Baptist Health South Florida. Today with the couple is DJ Gringo.

Toni’s message is clear:

“You already know that together we can help the health professionals of the @baptisthealthsf hospital to have masks and the necessary material to be able to combat the hateful # covid_19 as before. DONATION can be done in the following ways: 🔺Venmo: @ ToniCosta4 🔺CashApp: $ ToniCosta 🔺PayPal: tonicostastore@gmail.com. And I will personally enter the proceeds next week once the 5 classes of this week have passed, in advance THANK YOU very much to all of us, let’s dance and enjoy the solidarity and support in these moments that we ALL need each other. ”

