Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart live to fight another day. ‘The Good Fight’ It has been renewed for the fifth season!

The fourth season, currently broadcasting with a new episode every Thursday, in the United States by CBS All Access and in Spain by Movistar +, will conclude with the premiere of its seventh episode next Thursday, May 28, since the production is It stopped at the beginning of March due to the pandemic and it has not been possible to end -for now- with its last three episodes.

“‘The Good Fight’ continues to be one of today’s most beloved and acclaimed CBS All Access original series, and we’ve seen tremendous positive response from fans this season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Chief Programming Officer, CBS All Access.

“While we all hoped to offer the public a fourth season of 10 episodes, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Despite being a” too short “season, the incredible cast and crew, led by the Unrivaled Robert and Michelle King have produced seven phenomenal episodes. We are looking forward to viewers watching the rest of the season, and we are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely and exciting stories that the Kings bring to life in Season 5! “

In the fourth season of ‘The Good Fight’ The fight continues, but it is necessary to choose the battles well. After losing their biggest client, Chumhum, and the name of their firm having been tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart don’t have much leeway. Faced with this radical change of scenery, the partners are forced to accept the offer of a huge multinational firm, STR Laurie, and become a small subsidiary.

From now on, all their decisions can be supervised and questioned by a giant that is literally on top of them. As STR Laurie turns to good-natured promises, Diane Lockhart and her colleagues measure their steps under the threat of the definitive loss of independence and the appearance of a mysterious “Memo 618”.

“It was strange not being able to finish the fourth season,” say the creators and writers of the series, Robert and Michelle King. “He left the story in an even more absurd place than usual. So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring ‘The Good Fight’ back for an additional season, and we know what story we’re planning to tell. It’s like getting the answers. to the SAT in advance. “

The cast led by Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Delroy Lindo and Michael Boatman, who now wears a judge’s robe, are joined this season by Hugh Dancy as Caleb, a young and interesting lawyer from STR Laurie , and John Larroquette as Gavin Firth, one of the big shots of the new big firm.

In addition, two expected returns of familiar faces from ‘The Good Wife’, the original series from which it derives ‘The Good Fight’: Michael J. Fox, who returns as the victimist Louis Canning, and Zach Grenier, as the cynic David Lee, who we were also able to see in the first episode of the series.

The fourth season will premiere on Movistar + on April 9, simultaneously in the United States, being one of our featured releases in April. Every Thursday, a new episode available (at the moment only on VOSE). All previous seasons are available (dubbed into Spanish) on Movistar + on-demand service.

