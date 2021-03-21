LIVE | Tijuana vs. Querétaro: SEE LIVE the duel for Liga MX | Xolos vs Gallos for Guard1anes 2021 via FOX Sports

LIVE and LIVE | Tijuana vs. Queretaro are measured TODAY by matchday 12 of the MX League. The duel will take place from 9:06 p.m. Central Mexico (8:06 p.m. Tijuana) in the Hot Stadium and can be seen LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE by Fox Sports App, Fox Sports 2.

Xolos arrives beaten to this meeting after three defeats in a row that keep him in tenth place in the table with 13 units. Querétaro, meanwhile, comes from beating Atlético San Luis by 2 to 1 and climbed to eighth place with 14 points.

The last head-to-head confrontation between both teams was on November 9 of last year, when they equaled 2 to 2 at the Corregidora Stadium for matchday 17 of Guard1anes 2020:

+ Summary of Querétaro 2-2 Tijuana by Guard1anes 2020:









What time is the Tijuana vs. Querétaro?

Tijuana vs. Querétaro will face the Saturday, March 20 for matchday 12 of the MX League from 9:06 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Caliente Stadium.

Hours by country:

CDMX: 21:06 hours

Tijuana: 20:06 hours

U.S: 20:06 PT / 23:06 ET

Argentina: 00:06 hours

Brazil: 00:06 hours

chili: 00:06 hours

Colombia: 22:06 hours

Ecuador: 22:06 hours

Peru: 22:06 hours

How to watch LIVE and LIVE Tijuana vs. Querétaro?

The meeting will be broadcast LIVE to Mexico by Fox Sports App Y Fox Sports 2, while in the United States it will go by Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports.