LIVE | Tijuana vs. Querétaro: SEE LIVE the duel for Liga MX | Xolos vs Gallos for Guard1anes 2021 via FOX Sports

LIVE and LIVE | Tijuana vs. Queretaro are measured TODAY by matchday 12 of the MX League. The duel will take place from 9:06 p.m. Central Mexico (8:06 p.m. Tijuana) in the Hot Stadium and can be seen LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE by Fox Sports App, Fox Sports 2.
Xolos arrives beaten to this meeting after three defeats in a row that keep him in tenth place in the table with 13 units. Querétaro, meanwhile, comes from beating Atlético San Luis by 2 to 1 and climbed to eighth place with 14 points.
The last head-to-head confrontation between both teams was on November 9 of last year, when they equaled 2 to 2 at the Corregidora Stadium for matchday 17 of Guard1anes 2020:
+ Summary of Querétaro 2-2 Tijuana by Guard1anes 2020:
What time is the Tijuana vs. Querétaro?
Tijuana vs. Querétaro will face the Saturday, March 20 for matchday 12 of the MX League from 9:06 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Caliente Stadium.
Hours by country:
CDMX: 21:06 hours
Tijuana: 20:06 hours
U.S: 20:06 PT / 23:06 ET
Argentina: 00:06 hours
Brazil: 00:06 hours
chili: 00:06 hours
Colombia: 22:06 hours
Ecuador: 22:06 hours
Peru: 22:06 hours
How to watch LIVE and LIVE Tijuana vs. Querétaro?
The meeting will be broadcast LIVE to Mexico by Fox Sports App Y Fox Sports 2, while in the United States it will go by Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports.