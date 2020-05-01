Worldwide, there are already more than 3 million infections and more than 200,000 deaths due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The world faces yet another day of a pandemic, on an unprecedented May 1, in which the traditional marches of the unions to demand more and better labor rights have been suspended due to the health crisis.

This is the minute by minute on the progress of the pandemic worldwide this Friday, May 1.

Armed protesters enter the Michigan legislature to demand an end to confinement. A group of protesters, several with long weapons, broke into this Thursday the Capitol of Michigan (USA), located in its capital, Lansing, and headquarters of the local Executive and Legislative, while discussing the extension of the emergency declaration of the governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, to deal with the pandemic.

Dozens of protesters packed the lobby of the building in Lansing, where they demanded that they be allowed to enter the House. The state police, wearing face masks to prevent the coronavirus, prevented them from entering. None of the protesters appeared to be wearing face masks.

Covid-19 kills twice as much in poor neighborhoods in the UK. The coronavirus is killing twice as many people in disadvantaged areas of England and ethnic minorities die more than whites from the pandemic, two studies published on Friday reveal.

The Office for National Statistics studied the more than 20,000 deaths from COVID-19 that occurred between March 1 and April 17 in England and found that the death rate in the most disadvantaged areas is 55.1 deaths per 100,000 people . For comparison, this rate is 25.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants of the most affluent areas

The planet celebrates this May Day confined this Friday without any planned demonstration. International Labor Day, a holiday in many countries (with exceptions such as the United States, Canada or Australia), will pass without concentrations, for the first time in the history of unions, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Union leaders wear a flower crown as they try to defy a ban and march in Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul.

USA USA it registers more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours. The United States recorded more than 2,000 deaths for the third consecutive day, according to the real-time count reported by Johns Hopkins University. The country, the most affected by the pandemic in terms of number of deaths, registered 2,053 deaths this Thursday (04/30/2020), after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday. At least 62,906 people have died in the United States, according to the Baltimore-based university.

Honduras closes April with 75 dead and 804 infections. Honduras closed April with 75 people killed by coronavirus and 804 infected, since the first three positive cases were registered in March. Of 207 PCR tests performed today, 33 were positive, with which the number of infected increased to 804, to which are added four new confirmed deaths, for a total of 75, indicated the state-run National Risk Management System (Sinager ), on the national radio and television network.

Exxon Mobil loses $ 610 million. The largest US oil company, Exxon Mobil, announced that it has lost $ 610 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the 2.35 billion that it earned in the same period last year, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. on the demand and supply of crude oil.

