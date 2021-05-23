Live, the race – Monaco GP F1 2021

After a year of absence, the first of the 2021 Racing Triple Crown races returns stronger than ever, and with a grid that promises strong emotions. The Monaco Grand Prix has notably altered the competitive paradigm at the front of the grid, where Ferrari has been able to re-green old laurels with its first pole position since 2019, courtesy of Charles Leclerc despite his late crash in Q3. The Monegasque rider will not be completely alone in the lead, as Carlos Sainz will start from fourth place with the aim of winning places and aiming for a victory that could be at his fingertips if he plays his cards well.

In between, will be Max Verstappen, seeking to end his curse in Monaco (he has never been on the podium) and Valtteri Bottas, the best representative of Mercedes after the ill-fated weekend of a Lewis Hamilton who could only be seventh behind Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly. You have to go much further back to find Fernando Alonso, whose Alpine is showing its worst face this weekend, and has left the Asturian in 17th position, six places behind Ocon. A complex situation in which only your experience will allow you to make a profit.