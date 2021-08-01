Live, the race – Hungarian GP F1 2021

The rain has taken the opportunity to make a morning visit to the Hungaroring on this hot weekend that opens the month of August, and although it seems that it will not stay long enough to affect the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix, there is a forecast that it may make a cameo during the event. Whether or not MéteoFrance’s forecasts are wrong for the umpteenth time, the truth is that the already historic Central European layout is ready for a new chapter in the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who will not share the front row on this occasion.

The Mercedes have been remarkably superior this weekend, and Valtteri Bottas manages to act as a guard for his teammate, a status that will be clearly challenged at the start. In turn, the Dutchman will also have Sergio Pérez by his side, who will try to take advantage of any opportunity to add his second win of 2021. Behind, the Spanish attention is focused on a Fernando Alonso who will seek to add more points from ninth place, and in a Carlos Sainz who will activate comeback mode from 15th position after the error that led to an accident in qualifying. Everything ready in MOTOR.ES to tell it, as always, in direct direct.