The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reports on the projections and when it would be possible to lift the quarantine declared by the health emergency, due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“Today is a very special day because we are going to report on the diagnosis and projections that specialists have made about the coronavirus pandemic and we will all be able to know what has been achieved so far and what is coming, what is expected , all this with scientific projections, with the contribution of a group of specialists from various disciplines, academic universities and also, of course, doctors and scientists from the health sector, this information will be given, “said the Mexican president.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, assured that The diagnosis of the Scientific Team before COVID-19 indicates that Mexico requires more decisive measures, for phase 3.

According to what was expressed in the projections, López-Gatell indicated that the recommendations are: that the National Sana Distancia Day will continue until May 30, in order to preserve the mitigation measures, regionalize the measures, segment mobility in the national territory and to maintain the protection of healthy distance with the elderly, with chronic diseases and pregnant women.

López-Gatell explained that in just over 900 municipalities in the country, the quarantine may be lifted on May 17, since its transmission level is very low, as in phase 1.

He explained that the federal government implemented interventions corresponding to Phase 2 to take advantage of the opportunity it had to attack a series of measures. This led, from March 23, to suspend public activities and recommend “stay home”, suspend academic activities at all educational, non-essential and social levels in public spaces, recreation and tourism.

López-Gatell indicated that there are three objectives that are expected to be achieved with the interventions: that the maximum peak is less and the number of sick people per day is less, that the maximum moment of the epidemic is displaced in time and the reduction in the number total cases.

“We are succeeding in the measures that Mexico anticipated to flatten the epidemic curve, few countries have been successful,” said López-Gatell.

The number of COVID-19 infections in the world reached two million 50 thousand 811 this Wednesday, while the deaths add up to 133 thousand 694, according to reports from the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Likewise, during the last day 71 thousand 334 new infections were confirmed throughout the world and seven thousand 155 deaths, while the total number of people recovered in the world is 501 thousand 260.

According to data from the WHO and the NHC, so far, the rate of people recovered in the world is 24.4 percent, higher than the fatality rate, which stands at 6.5 percent.

He noted that today there was a low number of deaths (523), which confirms that the rate of deaths continues to decrease, standing today at an average of 2.8 percent.

