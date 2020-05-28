In its role as one of the basic pillars of the Spanish economy and of the sector hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the impact that the health crisis will have on tourism is one of the unknowns that, although difficult to clear , are key to knowing the economic evolution of the entire country. According to data from Exceltur, employers that brings together some of the main tourist companies in Spain, tourism represents about 12.3% of the country’s total GDP and contributes 12.7% of total employment.

Foro Futuro, the economic research observatory organized by Cinco Días with the support of the Santander Group, analyzes the answers given by different experts on the effects on tourism of the recession caused by the covid-19.

The meeting has the presence of Raquel Huete, professor of Sociology and researcher at the University Institute of Tourist Research at the University of Alicante; Inmaculada Benito, corporate director of the Iberostar Group. Nuria Montes, manager of the hotel management of Benidorm and the Valencian Community. Santiago Carbó, Professor of Economics at CUNEF and Director of Financial Studies at Funcas. Fernando Fernández, professor of Economics at IE Business School and Francisco Pérez, professor of Economic Analysis at the University of Valencia and director of research at Ivie.

Although the Government announced that it will lift the mandatory two-week forty for travelers from abroad on July 1, many questions remain in the air. The latest visitor data collected by the National Statistics Institute, corresponding to March, the month in which the state of alarm was established in the middle, shows a drop of 64.27% in year-on-year terms in the arrival of tourists.

.