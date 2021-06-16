Live the excitement of the Euro Cup with this kit

MEXICO CITY.

Excelsior Y Hisense, official sponsor of the Euro 2020, you will get one of the tournament kits as a gift if you answer the following trivia correctly:

– Which selection defends the title of the 2016 edition?

– In how many countries is the tournament played?

– In which city will the final be played?

Responses should be sent to arturo.duran@gimm.com.mx. Winners will be contacted by email.

Grupo Imagen staff is exempt from participating.

