LIVE STREAM: The Latin American Music Awards 2021 live

Getty What you need to know to see the Latin American Music Awards 2021 live online.

There are only hours until the broadcast of the sixth edition of the Latin American Music Awards, a celebration that honors the contributions of Latin singers to the music industry.

The event will be hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes and will be broadcast live on Telemundo starting at 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

Singers Ozuna, José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” and Alejandro Fernández will be awarded with special awards throughout the ceremony for their outstanding musical careers.

Colombian artists J Balvin and Karol G compete for the most important awards of the night with a total of 9 nominations each.

In addition to a Netflix-like streaming on-demand library, Hulu also offers a suite of more than 60 live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and then you can watch a live stream of Telemundo on your computer through the Hulu website, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device through the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with its extensive on-demand library (which has most of the new episodes available after airing) and 50 hours of DVR cloud storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Telemundo Now

Click on Telemundo Now or download the Telemundo Now application on iTunes to watch the 2021 Latin American Music Awards. After entering the TelemundoNow.com page, choose your TV provider so that you can access the Live Stream. You can also click here to download the Telemundo Now application. On Telemundo Now – you don’t have to pay anything – you can watch your favorite show like Al Rojo Vivo, Caso Cerrado, Suelta la Sopa or Un Nuevo Día for free. In addition to your favorite novels.

FuboTV

Telemundo is included in the “Fubo Premier” package that costs $ 34.99 per month after the 7-day free trial.

Just click here or on FuboTV.com to take advantage of the 7-day free trial, and you can watch the 2021 Latin American Music Awards on your computer through the FutboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device. through the FuboTV app

AT&T TV

The cheapest AT&T TV PLUS package with 45+ channels costs $ 65 / month and offers Telemundo. AT&T TV offers a 7-day free trial. Select the channel package you want. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of the free trial, you will not be charged. The most expensive option is called MAX, +60 channels that includes Telemundo. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of the free trial, you will not be charged. Click here for the full list of supported devices.

