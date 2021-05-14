LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU, UNITED STATES AND MEXICO, TODAY, MAY 14, 2021, ON LINE

We tell you how, when, at what time, where to watch live and for free the fight of Global Combat, the function will take place in the Univision studios in Miami, Florida, today Friday, May 14, 2o21.

PREVIOUS

In a standout showdown (135 pounds), former world champion José “Pochito” Alday (13-5-1) will battle prolific finisher Ramón “Bombardero” Cardozo (8-4).

Alday, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, via Hermosillo, Son., Mexico, is a tough and battle-tested competitor whose relentless determination led him to become the first Combat Bantamweight World Champion in history. on September 14, 2018 when he won a majority decision over Gustavo López.

Alday also boasts victories over John “Sexi Mexi” Castañeda and recent winner of the Global Combat fight, Gianni “Kryptonita” Vazquez.

Cardozo is a 26-year-old rising star who hails from Campeche, Mexico. He is on a three-fight winning streak, including an impressive 37-second submission (traignular arm choke) by Carlos Mascorro on September 18, 2020.

DATE:

May 14, 2021

SCHEDULE:

23:00 from Central Mexico,

24:00 for Colombia and Peru;

02:00 for Argentina and Chile.

STADIUM:

Univision Studios in Miami, Florida

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

