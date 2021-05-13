Live: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The 2021 regular season of the Big leagues (MLB) Y today the Cardinals from saint Louis Y Brewers from Milwaukee face off at Miller Park (American Family Field), where you can see and hear him fully live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

St. Louis Cardinals (22-15)

Mike Shildtm’s manager of the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty to the mound as starting pitcher for the game of today before the Brewers on MLB 2021.

Milwaukee Brewers (20-17)

Craig Counsell’s manager of the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the mound as starting pitcher for the game of today before the Cardinals on MLB 2021.

Schedule

1:40 PM (1:40 PM Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) 1 12:40 PM (12:40 PM in Mexico)

Television (TV)

Radio

