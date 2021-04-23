Live: SpaceX’s new launch to the International Space Station

DIRECT

Launch of SpaceXNIUS

Follow the new NASA launch live on NIUS

The NASA launches the second manned commercial mission to the International Space Station (ISS) this Friday from Florida with four astronauts from the US, France and Japan aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon who will relieve the crew that departed last November. The launch was scheduled yesterday, but bad weather has forced it to be postponed for 24 hours.

The Crew-2’s team is made up of American NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, as well as Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide, from the JAXA space agency, and Frenchman Thomas Pesquet., of the European Space Agency (ESA, in English). This is the first time in more than 20 years that a team from NASA, ESA and JAXA will fly together.

You can follow the launch the mission live here, at NIUS.