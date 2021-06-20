LIVE, SEE FUNCTION, SUNDAY, JUNE 20

The great day of the Hell in a Cell PPV 2021 and you can follow it live on WWE Network in the United States and Star Premium in Mexico.
This Sunday, June 20, hell will come to life inside Hell in a Cell from the city of Tampa and live through WWE Network. Without a doubt, this is one of the PPV that the WWE Universe enjoys for the style of the fights, and to raise the temperature, in four of the five fights confirmed at the moment, the championships will be put into play.
Going to the details, Drew McIntyre will try to recover the title that was once his, the WWE Championship, and that is now in the hands of Bobby Lashley, this meeting becomes interesting because if the Scotsman loses, he will not be able to fight for gold as long as Lashley remains the monarch.
The Raw and SmackDown women’s championships will also be put into play, Bayley is the great challenger for the blue brand and will face Bianca Belair. In the red mark, Charlotte Flair will seek to end the supremacy of Rhea Ripley and reestablish herself as The Queen.
The Latin presence will come to life in this PPV when Rey Mysterio tries to take the title away from Roman Reigns, and if he succeeds, in addition to being a meeting for honor, the Master of 619 would add his fourth world title within the company, it should be noted that it would also be his first fight in a Hell in a Cell.
HELL IN A CELL BILLBOARD
WWE Championship *
Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
* Last chance for the championship for Drew
Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Mistery King
SmackDown Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley
Raw Women’s Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte flair
Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna baszler
