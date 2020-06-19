The Endesa League Final Phase 2020 It will take place from Wednesday June 17 to Wednesday June 30 in Valencia. The top two finishers in groups A and B will play the semifinals before the grand final of a tournament that will be resolved in a single match final. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the big favorites to win the Endesa 2020 League.

2nd Day – Group A – Friday 19

RetaBet Bilbao Basket 79-86 Joventut de Badalona

After showing great feelings in the last minutes of the first game against Barcelona, ​​Joventut added their first victory in the final phase of the Endesa League, after defeating RetaBet Bilbao Basket in a fast-paced game that was decided in extra time, where Carles Durán’s pupils were more successful in defense and offensive rebound, with a great Morgan, who had not given up during regulation time until the last seconds.

Unicaja Málaga 73-84 F.C Barcelona

Second victory in two games for Barcelona, ​​and again suffering. The Svetislav Pesic team had to put the batteries in a great second half to control a creditable Unicaja who, yes, ran out of batteries prematurely. The momentum of Luis Casimiro’s men was not accompanied by success from a long distance and the quality of the Catalans, with Mirotic and a great Tomic at the helm, did the rest.

1st Day – Group B -Thursday 18

MoraBanc Andorra 74-90 Valencia Basket

Valencia Basket fulfilled the predictions and defeated MoraBanc Andorra 74-90 in the first meeting that both teams played in this Exceptional Final Phase at the Fuente San Luis pavilion in Valencia. The hosts suffered more than expected and with six minutes to go until the end of the game the Andorrans were only one point away, but the Valencians hit a final stretch and returned to put 18 in a sigh two minutes from the end, a ultimate distance.

Real Madrid 91-73 Herbalife Gran Canaria

Real Madrid achieved a hard-fought victory against Herbalife Gran Canaria (91-73) to add their first victory in the Endesa League Final Phase thanks to an overwhelming start and an outcome forged with great skill. Pablo Laso’s men had 12 victories in a row before the pandemic and were going through one of the brightest moments of the season. After an impressive start, the madridistas came to see how the canaries were on their heels on the scoreboard, but they threw quality to take the final victory.

Casademont Zaragoza 86-92 San Pablo Burgos

San Pablo Burgos beat (86-92) Casademont Zaragoza on the first day for both of them this Thursday in the Endesa League Final Stage, in Group B, after almost always leading the way and not wavering in an even finish in La Fonteta.

1st Day – Group A -Wednesday 17

Barcelona 96-92 Joventut de Badalona

After disappointing in the Copa del Rey and the cancellation of the Euroleague, the Barça team has only the league trick left to not close out the first season of its ambitious project led by Nikola Mirotic. Svetislav Pesic has lost an important player during the break, Malcom Delaney, but in the starting position he recovers Kevin Pangos and will have Thomas Heurtel rolled more. For its part, Joventut, who entered the Final Phase as the last classified, comes very down due to the losses, since in recent weeks they have left the club Nikos Zizis, Perrin Buford, Tony Wroten or Luke Harangody.

Iberostar Tenerife 70-83 Unicaja

Unicaja has appeared strongly in this Final Phase of the Endesa League. The team led by Luis Casimiro clearly beat Iberostar Tenerife in its 70-83 debut, led by a fantastic performance by Adam Waczynski from the triple. The Pole completed a perfect match from 6.75 with a four-for-four for 17 points and a PIR of 16. It was presumed to be a close match but Unicaja’s outside success and the losses of the Canary team, which was in tow throughout the game, tipped the balance in favor of the Malaga team.

Bilbao Basket 64-87 Kirolbet Baskonia

Baskonia passed the roller at the Fonteta in the Basque derby. Led by its two game directors, Jayson Granger and Luca Vildoza, Dusko Ivanovic’s team confirmed their candidacy for the title after an exhibition against a Bilbao Basket that wanted to confirm their surprising performance in the Endesa League, where they were fifth with two wins more than his rival. However, the team from Vitoria asserted their experience and added their first victory to the box.