Eighteen years after the last one, Elizabeth II will again address the nation through television and radio for the fourth time in her reign.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II will call for a strong, self-disciplined and compassionate response to the coronavirus outbreak in an unusual address to the United Kingdom and the nations of the Commonwealth. In excerpts published on Saturday from a “deeply personal” speech, the 93-year-old monarch will say she has faith that people will react, despite the difficulties.

This is the fourth time in his 68-year reign that he has given a special televised speech, outside the annual Christmas messages. The United Kingdom on Saturday recorded a record 708 daily deaths from coronavirus, including a five-year-old boy, bringing the total to 4,313, as the country prepares for its third week of confinement.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen will personally thank the health staff and other workers for their efforts during the crisis. “I speak to you knowing that this is an increasingly challenging period,” she will say in the speech, which was recorded at Windsor Castle in West London. “A period of disruption in the life of our country – a disruption that has caused pain to some, financial hardship to many and huge changes in the daily lives of all of us.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19 , has put his government on the warpath, calling for a collective response to the outbreak. Some 750,000 people responded to his call for volunteers to support the National Health Service (NHS). The elderly and vulnerable people were put into self-isolation. He had asked for 250,000. Business and industry had mobilised as never before since the Second World War.

“I hope that in the years to come everyone can be proud of how they responded to this challenge,” she said. “And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as any.” “That the qualities of self-discipline, quiet determination and good humour and companionship still characterise this country.”

– Cautions-

The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, 98, moved to Windsor Castle on March 19 as a precautionary measure due to their age, a risk factor in this disease. According to royal officials, both are in good health and are following the government’s recommendations.

Their eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, 71, has isolated himself at his estate in Balmoral, northeast Scotland, after showing mild symptoms of COVID-19. As a precautionary measure, he officially opened a new 4,000-bed field hospital in East London by video conference on Thursday, where the most serious patients will be treated.

The royal family has suspended its commitments and Sunday’s speech was recorded by a camera with protective equipment, royal officials said. Medical advice has been sought to mitigate any risk to the queen and others, they added.

It is the queen’s first intervention in difficult times since the death of her mother in 2002. She had previously spoken to the nation on the eve of the Princess of Wales’ funeral in 1997. She also delivered a message in 1991 during the first Gulf War.

In 2012, he thanked the public after the celebrations for his Diamond Jubilee, which marked the 60th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.