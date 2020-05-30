Minute by minute riots continue to occur in various cities of the United States during the night this Friday as a result of the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on her neck for over eight minutes, until he was left without air, despite the fact that the victim told him repeatedly I can’t breathe He was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

Minute by minute of events:

The schedules are expressed in GMT-4

00:20: Police open fire on the press

23:07: Protests in New York and Washington D.C. .. In the latter case, isolated incidents of lesser magnitude occurred than those in Atlanta and Minneapolis. However, images circulated where protesters threw stones near the White House, leading authorities to temporarily close the perimeter, a measure that has already been lifted..

23:00: The mayor of the city, Keisha Lance, criticized the incidents at a press conference on Friday. Visibly angry, she asked the protesters to return to their homes.

22:44: An agent was hit in the head by a blunt object. Another received a similar impact inside the CNN building.

22:40: A video posted on CNN shows how officers distribute precincts, used to make arrests.

22:00: Security forces were ordered to disperse the crowd

21:40: Protesters in Atlanta break patrol windows and set fire to one of them

20:30: In Atlanta, hundreds of protesters gathered outside CNN’s headquarters. According to the same media outlet, they could see how people got on the logo outside the building, painted it – including the word “love” with spray – and burned a flag of the United States. They also smashed glass near the entrance.

17:30: Derek Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

15:20: Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the department, was the subject of at least a dozen previous allegations of police conduct unrelated to Floyd’s death

14:15: ANDThe building that housed the club where Floyd worked was burned during the riots caused by his death.

13:03: Minneapolis police identified the other three police officers who were present during Floyd’s death as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng.

12:10: Chauvin is one of four officers who were fired Tuesday for their role in Floyd’s arrest and death..

11:30 Derek Chauvin, who has been identified as the man who knelt on Floyd’s neck and who was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, was also working as security outside a nightclub where George Floyd worked.

10:58: Minneapolis police said they are cooperating with the investigations.

09:10: The United States Attorney’s Office has assigned prosecutors to the investigation

08:40: The Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are independently investigating Floyd’s death.

07:00: Violation of the curfew is punishable by up to 90 days in prison and fines of up to $ 1,000.

06:00 The Mayor of Minneapolis decreed the curfew amid protests and incidents over the death of George Floyd.

05:00 A CNN reporter was arrested live while covering the protests in Minneapolis

02:00: Mprotesters angered by Floyd’s death entered a police station in Minneapolis

Developing…