Microsoft has released Live PowerPoint for all Microsoft 365 subscribers. New functionality to perform PowerPoint presentations online is now available.

This feature, which was introduced at the beginning of the year, reaches its final version in PowerPoint Online. With it we can easily share a presentation with anyone who wants to attend it and cannot physically be there.

Live PowerPoint presents easily online

In times where teleworking and online classes have become common and mandatory, tools like the one Microsoft is launching now make it much easier for the user.

With PowerPoint Live, members of your audience will be able to view the presentation on their devices from any browser in addition to having real-time subtitles in more than 60 languages among other characteristics.

To make a presentation with PowerPoint andDirect you must have Microsoft Edge version 80+, Google Chrome version 72+, Mozilla Firefox version 68+, or Opera version 60+ on Windows or Mac. Currently Safari is not compatible to present, but it will work to view online presentations.

If you access by mobile phone to see a presentation, the only restrictions will be that you have a phone with iOS 11 or higher or Android 8 or higher.

To share a presentation It will be as simple as going to the Slide Show tab and then selecting “Live Presentation”. You will have two options, share the presentation only to members of your organization or the whole world.

Then, users who have to connect to your presentation can easily do so by scanning the QR code or entering the generated url.

You can find more details about PowerPoint’s live features on the Office support page.