The team of Venezuela face this Repechage of Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021 with some reinforcements and they will seek in this tournament that place to the next Olympic Games in Tokyo. For today, manager José Alguacil sends Erick Leal to the mound as starter.

Dominican Republic

The team of Dominican Republic, will go in search of qualification to the Tokyo Olympics and at the beginning of the Repechage of Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021, Raynel Espinal will be the starting pitcher.

Live Olympic Baseball Repechage 2021: Venezuela Vs. Dominican Republic

Here you can hear and see live the play Come in Venezuela Y Dominican Republic from 6:00 in the afternoon (18:00 hours) of Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Eastern United States; 5:00 in the afternoon (17:00 hours) in Mexico and Colombia and 4:00 in the afternoon (16:00 hours) in Nicaragua.