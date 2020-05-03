This Sunday, May 3, wake up a little bit later, around noon – and get on board for a juicy brunch, the popular two-in-one imported from England that puts together & mixed breakfast with lunch . For what ?, you will ask yourself.

In these quarantine times, we have nowhere to go. Now, for a six-hour marathon of new, contemporary music, with more than 40 musicians, that will take you to surprising sounds and musical adventures. Forget the pop marathon of weeks behind the pop giants, all lining up big, memorable superhits. That is, more of the same.

Not here. This Sunday, the Bang on a Can Marathon will bring to your home screen more than two dozen solo performances, four world premieres of works commissioned especially for the event that starts at 4pm and only ends at 10pm. Bang on a Can, or literally tapping can, is an organization created 33 years ago in New York by three composers: David Lang, Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe. They set up a record label, Canteloupe, the instrumental / vocal group Bang on a Can All Stars and a street orchestra, the Asphalt Orchestra. The latter travels the streets of Manhattan every year announcing its already traditional Marathon of concerts and performances, just like the marching bands of New Orleans. Well, this year you can’t go out and “occupy” spaces like concert halls and museums with live music. To mark the twentieth edition of the annual marathon, they then promote six hours of music with free access in streaming showing a kaleidoscope representative of contemporary music.

Okay, well, I might be too excited. So let’s make a bet. At 4 pm on Sunday you get rid of prejudices, do a good cleaning, a very fashionable word, from your ears – and instead of watching reheated football, visit marathon2020.bangonacan.org.

And he will be amazed by the opening, in charge of the contemporary avant-garde muse of Manhattan since the 1960s, Meredith Monk, in a solo performance. At 77, who does not appear, a rare encounter only with his wonderful voice. Look at what she says about her vocal work: “I work where the voice starts to dance, where the body starts to sing, where the theater becomes cinema”. The phrase defines his interdisciplinary and always innovative work, which still manages today to present the freshness of the new, the unexpected of solutions that seem to spring by magic. Even after so long on the road. The New York composer, singer, dancer, film director, choreographer and performer manages to combine great musical and artistic sophistication and an experimental character of her in shows and recordings that establish immediate communication with all types of public (whoever doubts can access the YouTube several excerpts from Impermanence, a revolutionary project from 2006).

In your work, the concept of work-in-progress is more than ever valid. No performance is the same as the previous one. The mixture of improvisation with minimal written scripts makes his creations very dependent on the artist on stage. “I built my way of singing on top of my own voice. So I found my vocabulary. So a whole world of sound opened up for me. (…) It is a continuous process of excavation, it is like being an archaeologist of your own instrument. So I discover feelings and energies for which I have no words – they are like nuances of feelings, of primitive vocal expression, of the essence of human nature “. Therefore, his vocal music is basically built on phonemes.

There are many other highlights, such as the trombonist, researcher and composer George Lewis, 67, who composed and interprets in the Marathon his work Voyage at home, with a very suitable title for quarantine. Violinist Tim Fay, Philip Glass’s partner, plays a solo violin version of a piece from Glass’s celebrated opera, Einstein on the beach. Percussionist Steven Schick plays, speaks and sings in Toucher, a piece by another trombonist, the Frenchman Vinko Globokar, now 85, based on the piece Galileo Galilei by Brecht. Another phenomenon, Vijay Iyer, pianist, composer and researcher, professor at Harvard, and one of the most qualified artists today, succeeds Meredith Monk in a solo piano recital. There is also first-minute minimalist Steve Reich, 83, and John Adams, the author of controversial operas like Nixon in China, who will have one of his most successful solo piano works, China Gates, played by Vicky Chow.

The aim, say Lang, Gordon and Julia Wolfe, is to raise money to finance new projects, orders and recordings. They propose that we buy a ticket of 10, 20 or 50 dollars, as a donation. But more can be donated. Whoever donates $ 1,500, for example, will be the recipient of an unpublished work to be ordered from a young composer based in the United States.

