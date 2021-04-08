Live: New York Mets vs Miami Marlins

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) and today those of Mets from New York and Marlins from Miami face off at Citi Field, where you can see and hear him fully Live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

New York Mets (1-2)

They come from losing two of three in the series against the Philies and Luis Rojas the manager of the Mets of New York will send Taijuan Walker to the mound as a starter for the game of today before the Marlins from Miami in the MLB 2021.

Here is the lineup:

Home opener lineup. #OpeningDay | #LGM pic.twitter.com/JgB5fAgyun – New York Mets (@Mets) April 8, 2021

Miami Marlins (1-5)

Don Mattingly, manager of the Miami Marlins will send right-hander Nick Neidert as the starter for today’s game against the New York Mets, looking to get out of the slump and find the rhythm of victory in the 2021 MLB season.

Here is the lineup:

Corey Dickerson LF Miguel Rojas SS Starling Marte CF Jesús Aguilar 1B Brian Anderson 3B Adam Duvall RF Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B Chad Wallach C Nick Neidert P

Schedule

1:10 PM (1:15 PM Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) 11:05 AM (11:05 AM Mexico)

